Proposed NY political maps could hurt GOP in House battle

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated Legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

The new maps released late Sunday could lead to Democrats picking up as many as three seats and Republicans losing as many as four.

The boundaries of congressional and legislative territories are being redrawn as part of the nation’s once-per-decade redistricting process.

An initial vote on the new maps could happen this week. New York is set to lose one seat in the House in 2023, due to slow population growth.

