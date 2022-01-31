A quiet end to January

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures early Monday ranged from a few degrees below zero some places to the teens in others.

The colder temperatures were largely in St. Lawrence County, the Adirondacks, and the Tug Hill.

But everyone’s temperature will end up in the low to mid-20s by afternoon.

Some places were getting a little light snow. That should end by 9 a.m. or so. It will be partly sunny otherwise.

February starts out mild. Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

A snowstorm is possible Wednesday through Friday morning. It could start with snow and rain on Wednesday, continue with snow -- heavy at times -- on Thursday, and wrap up with with a little leftover snow on Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, the upper 20s on Thursday, and the mid-teens on Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low teens on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.