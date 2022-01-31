Advertisement

A quiet end to January

Beth Hall has your weather outlook for the week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures early Monday ranged from a few degrees below zero some places to the teens in others.

The colder temperatures were largely in St. Lawrence County, the Adirondacks, and the Tug Hill.

But everyone’s temperature will end up in the low to mid-20s by afternoon.

Some places were getting a little light snow. That should end by 9 a.m. or so. It will be partly sunny otherwise.

February starts out mild. Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

A snowstorm is possible Wednesday through Friday morning. It could start with snow and rain on Wednesday, continue with snow -- heavy at times -- on Thursday, and wrap up with with a little leftover snow on Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, the upper 20s on Thursday, and the mid-teens on Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low teens on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
The 2nd annual Battle of the Badges taking place at Jefferson Community College Saturday.
Saturday Sports: Battle of the Badges takes place at JCC

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
Warm up to start the week
WX
7 News Tonight Weather
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect wraps up, wind chill warning tonight