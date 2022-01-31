Silent Sky at Central New York Playhouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Our first production of 2022, “Silent Sky” opens February 18 and runs through February 26.

Tickets are 22$ and can be purchased through Ticket Tailor.

All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test will be required at entry.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

Cast & Creative Team

Henrietta: Amy Prieto Margaret: Bella Lupia Peter: Will Masiclat Annie: Blair Dawson

Williamina: Kathy Burke Egloff Leavitt sister swing: Haley Georgia Annie/Willi swing: Korrie Taylor Peter swing: Chris Lupia

Director: Dana Comfort Producer: Keith Arlington and Alex Gilbert Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe Set Design: Chris Lupia / Dana Comfort Sound Design: Nic MacLane

Lighting Design: Sarah Anson Costume Design: Delia Walberger

Wig Design: Kathy Gilbert Graphics and Social Media: Lizzy Allers and Liz Stanistreet

Performing at Atonement Lutheran Church, 116 W Glen Ave, Syracuse NY 13205

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.