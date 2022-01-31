Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate, homeless & sub-zero temperatures
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Upstate New York DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
Oswego County DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo