Town of Alexandria to renovate old Bonnie Castle Rec Center

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - The town of Alexandria is set to spend millions of dollars to fix up its town and the village of Alexandria Bay.

The town will renovate the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center, which hasn’t been used in years. At a special meeting Monday morning, the town board voted unanimously to bring on Bernier Carr & Associates to handle the engineering.

The first step is to renovate the roof. The town eventually wants to fix up the whole place to use it as a multi-purpose facility.

“As far as an ice arena, and public assembly for concerts and groups, and for rent for organizations that would want to use it,” said

Brent Sweet, town supervisor.

The roof project is going to cost a little more than $3 million, but Sweet says it’ll be at no cost to taxpayers.

“We haven’t decided where that money is coming from yet. We have fund balance money, we have ARPA money, and we definitely don’t plan on using tax money,” he said.

Sweet says the town can spend up to $5.5 million on the arena, but they haven’t gotten past the roof yet.

In a separate resolution, the town hired T.J. Fiacco for a streetscape project. The town of Alexandria and the village of Alexandria Bay will each pay $346,000 for renovations. A state grant worth more than half a million dollars will take care of the rest, bringing the project total to more than $1.2 million.

“Just deteriorated spots in downtown. The boat ramps, the docks, the sidewalks, they all need rehabilitation,” said Sweet.

Sweet says the construction will happen in several locations, mostly throughout the village. He expects both projects to start at some point this year when the weather warms up.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.