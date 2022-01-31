Tri-county region sees 1 new COVID death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - One new COVID death has been reported in the tri-county area since health departments issued their latest reports last Friday.

St. Lawrence County said one additional person died between Saturday and Monday. The county’s death toll since the pandemic began is now 166.

There were 371 new cases.

Jefferson County reported 84 new infections during the same time period.

In Lewis County, 61 new cases were tallied.

There were no new deaths reported in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

