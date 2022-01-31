Advertisement

Tri-county region sees 1 new COVID death

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - One new COVID death has been reported in the tri-county area since health departments issued their latest reports last Friday.

St. Lawrence County said one additional person died between Saturday and Monday. The county’s death toll since the pandemic began is now 166.

There were 371 new cases.

Jefferson County reported 84 new infections during the same time period.

In Lewis County, 61 new cases were tallied.

There were no new deaths reported in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday

Latest News

File photo of Bonnie Castle Recreation Center
Town of Alexandria to renovate old Bonnie Castle Rec Center
Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
Farm worker
NY Farm Laborer Wage Board rushed to OT decision, says member
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate, homeless & sub-zero temperatures