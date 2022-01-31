Warm up to start the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few light lake effect snow showers will impact parts of Southern Jefferson County overnight and into early Monday morning.

Monday will be a nice day with highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Temperatures will continue to warm for the first half of the work week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday making it into the mid to upper 30s both days. Some locations could even hit 40 on Wednesday.

The warm up will be short lived as a cold front will push through late Wednesday and drop temperatures back below freezing. With moisture in the area during this time the question now becomes how long will see rain before it switches to a wintry mix. Regardless of that by Thursday it should be all snow.

Snow looks to last throughout Thursday and into Friday. It is to early at this point to pin down details like how much snow we will see. However, there is the potential for this to be a significant snow for all of the north country. More details will be worked out as we get closer to Wednesday.

Snow will end by Friday afternoon which will lead us into a night and quite weekend with highs staying below freezing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.