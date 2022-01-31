Webster O’Neil George, III, 52, of Akwesasne

Webster O’Neil George, III, “Cujo”, 52, of St. Regis Road, sadly passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital from complications of COVID-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Webster O’Neil George, III, “Cujo”, 52, of St. Regis Road, sadly passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Webster was born on March 27, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Sylvia (Chrisjohn) and the late Webster O’Neil George, Jr. He was a 1988 graduate of Salmon River Central School and took courses at Herkimer and St. Lawrence Colleges. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps until receiving an honorable medical discharge in 1992.

After returning to Akwesasne, he started working at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino at it opening, as a dealer, later becoming Manager of Table Games before leaving after 15 years of service. He later went to work at OM as a Quality Control Floor Supervisor for years. Most recently he was working for Marijuana World. You could say that Cujo lived and breathed lacrosse, as a player, coach, and avid supporter of multiple teams including Akwesasne Lightening, Akwesasne Attack, Cornwall Celtics Minor League, Medicine Men, and Salmon River Varsity Lacrosse Teams. Additionally, he quietly supported any child that didn’t have the financial means to play the sport by making sure they had what they needed. He loved watching and following his children in their sporting activities and was active with Okerokon. He was member of the Killer Bees MMA Club with Sheldon Cole and former member of the Marine Corps League.

Webster is survived by his children, Sakohawitsere Neil George, Tekaritha Elizabeth James George (Kody Arquette), and Ronankwaitsherihawi Joseph Michael George, all of Akwesasne; the mother of his children, Catherine “Chi-Chi” Papineau; and his grandpuppy, Delilah. He is also survived by his mother, Sylvia George Swamp; his sister, Crystal (Terry) Henry; his brother, Gerald George; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father on April 8, 2007.

Friends may call beginning 11:00 AM on Monday, February 7th at the Kanienkehaha Kanonsesneh until the time of his services on Tuesday 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to a local youth sports program.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

