William F. Lewis, Sr., 79, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - William F. Lewis, Sr., affectionately known to many as “Lou”, 79, of Old River Road and formerly a longtime resident of Pulaski, passed away suddenly on Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Lou was born on December 3, 1942 in Watertown, the son of the late William John and Abbie (Crossette) Lewis. Growing up in Pulaski, he graduated from Pulaski High School in 1960. He first married Virginia Mae Engle on February 3, 1968 in Fulton, New York. Virginia predeceased him on September 16, 2010. He later found love again when he met Rose Pelkey Latrielle, they married on September 1, 2012 at the New Testament Church in Massena.

Lou was a very talented and skilled man who loved farming, mechanics, and carpentry throughout his life and. His mechanic skills provided him the opportunity to work for Catholic Charities in Oswego County for many years. Lou was also a strong Christian man, who was an active member at the New Testament Church of Massena and enjoyed their Men’s Breakfast Group.

Lou is survived by his wife, Rose; his children, Michelle Lewis-Bundt and her husband, Walter of Camden, South Carolina; William F. Lewis, Jr. and his wife, Karen Frank of Pulaski; Amy Lewis of Pulaski; and Jason Lewis and Danielle Bellinger of Zephyrhills, Florida; his wife’s children, Tammy Latrielle LaBrake and her husband, James of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Jeffrey Latrielle and his wife, Carey of Massena; and Kevin Latrielle and his wife, Nicole of Norfolk; and their grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Dillion, Sierra, Madison, William III, and Virginia, Andrew, Jaynell, Jaydance, Jacob, Jillian, Joshua, Rylee, and Adreonna.

In addition to his first wife and his parents, he was sadly predeceased by a grandson, John Lewis on May 17, 2019

Friends may call on Friday, February 4th from 2-4:00 PM at the New Testament Church, 265 Andrews Street, Massena, where a funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 4:00 PM. Burial and a memorial service will be held in the spring at Richland Cemetery, Richland, New York.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to an organization of your choice that supports pediatric cancer.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

