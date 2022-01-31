Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate, homeless & sub-zero temperatures

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A New York appeals judge left the state’s indoor mask mandate in place while Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration appeals a lower court’s decision to overturn it. Most of your feedback is about that:

Hopefully, we’ll hear what takes place in an appeal soon so schools will know what direction they must take, and parents can unmask the kids.

Penny Wilson

My kids will still wear masks no matter what. I don’t care what some judge in NYC says.

Janis Hess

Last week, the Watertown Urban Mission found a dozen homeless people in the city who were likely sleeping outside, in a car, or in an abandoned building:

I see them make their way down to the store in the morning, carrying bags and wrapped up in blankets. Some see it as an eyesore, I see it as a community letting these people down!

Geo Johnson

I hate this so much. I wish I had the resources to help.

Amy Kizzer

We’ve seen more days of below-zero temperatures compared to last year during the same period. We asked how you’re handling the handling the cold:

I adapt. Single digits feel like summer some days...after all this cold.

Matt Loftus

Trying to hang in there. Ready for freaking spring though.

Brianne Marie

