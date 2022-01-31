Advertisement

Zoo New York’s hog, Jill, dies

The zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, Jill.
The zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, Jill.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sad news from Watertown’s Zoo New York.

Jill, the zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, has died.

Jill was diagnosed with having a cancerous mass on her uterus late last year.

The zoo raised money through its Animal Wellness Fund for Jill to have surgery at Cornell University.

During surgery, doctors found that the cancer had spread throughout her body. She was euthanized while still under anesthesia.

“Jill was a favorite among the zoo staff and her passing is heart breaking,” zookeeper Brenda Fisk said. Guests loved giving Jill belly rubs and hearing her happy snorts. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her.”

Jill was born in August 2009 and became a permanent zoo resident that fall along with her brother, Jack.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
The 2nd annual Battle of the Badges taking place at Jefferson Community College Saturday.
Saturday Sports: Battle of the Badges takes place at JCC

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
Proposed NY political maps could hurt GOP in House battle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
Humane Society: Gambit
Humane Society: Gambit, a very good dog
Wake Up Weather
A quiet end to January