Zoo New York’s hog, Jill, dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sad news from Watertown’s Zoo New York.

Jill, the zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, has died.

Jill was diagnosed with having a cancerous mass on her uterus late last year.

The zoo raised money through its Animal Wellness Fund for Jill to have surgery at Cornell University.

During surgery, doctors found that the cancer had spread throughout her body. She was euthanized while still under anesthesia.

“Jill was a favorite among the zoo staff and her passing is heart breaking,” zookeeper Brenda Fisk said. Guests loved giving Jill belly rubs and hearing her happy snorts. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her.”

Jill was born in August 2009 and became a permanent zoo resident that fall along with her brother, Jack.

