3 face drug charges after bust in Massena

Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow(Massena Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men from the Bronx and one from Massena face drug charges following a narcotics bust in the village of Massena.

Village police arrested the following suspects:

  • Anthony Cleveland, age 39, of the Bronx
  • Justin Lowe, age 34, of the Bronx
  • Brian Goodfellow, age 37, of Massena

All three were charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Goodfellow was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm, a felony.

Village police said the bust happened on Bayley Road on Monday evening.

They were unwilling to release additional information, including specifics about the drugs or firearm.

The three suspects were arraigned and ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

Police said they received assistance from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

