Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Isabella Doyle

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabella Doyle, a senior at Heuvelton Central School.

Bella is first in her class and is a member of the soccer, basketball and trap shooting teams as well as the school’s art and Spanish clubs.

She also plays with a traveling basketball team.

Bella is undecided about a college, but she plans to become a physician assistant.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Proposed 24th Congressional District
Proposed congressional map puts Watertown, Fort Drum outside Stefanik’s district

Latest News

Isabella Doyle
WWNY Academic All-Star: Isabella Doyle
Arts All-Star: Connor Hall
Arts All-Star: Connor Hall
Arts All-Star: Connor Hall
Megan Reed
Academic All-Star: Megan Reed