Academic All-Star: Isabella Doyle
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabella Doyle, a senior at Heuvelton Central School.
Bella is first in her class and is a member of the soccer, basketball and trap shooting teams as well as the school’s art and Spanish clubs.
She also plays with a traveling basketball team.
Bella is undecided about a college, but she plans to become a physician assistant.
Watch her interview above.
