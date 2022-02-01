Academic All-Star: Isabella Doyle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Isabella Doyle, a senior at Heuvelton Central School.

Bella is first in her class and is a member of the soccer, basketball and trap shooting teams as well as the school’s art and Spanish clubs.

She also plays with a traveling basketball team.

Bella is undecided about a college, but she plans to become a physician assistant.

Watch her interview above.

