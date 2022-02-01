Aletha A. Streeter, 94, of Carthage

Aletha A. Streeter, 94, formerly of Zecher Road, Carthage, NY, passed away peacefully Sunday evening January 30, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

Aletha was born on February 18, 1927 in Carthage, NY. She was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Dorothy Wells Rogers and attended school in Carthage. She worked for Crown Zellerbach before her marriage. On April 24, 1948, Aletha married Duane H. Streeter at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with the Rev. Earl Chanley officiating.

Aletha was a member of The First Baptist Church in Carthage. She was a member of the former Ladies Home Bureau and a long-time member of the Riverbank Singing Needles where she especially enjoyed making quilts and other community service projects. Aletha also loved attending dances with the family band and playing cards with local friends and neighbors.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; Dale K. and Dawn of Gouverneur, and Duane H. II and Leslie of Beaver Falls; four daughters and sons-in-law; Wendy D. and Allen LaChausse of Beaver Falls, Darlene F. and Michael Jackson of Glenfield, Shelly R. and Joseph Anderson Jr. of Croghan, and Lisa R. Harvey of Watertown; a son-in-law Charles A. Hamilton of Florida. Duane and Aletha were blessed with 29 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Streeter was predeceased by her husband, Duane, in 2008. She is also predeceased by a son, Randy Streeter, a daughter, Denise Hamilton, a brother, Gilbert Rogers Jr., a sister, Velma (Birdie) Closs and a great-grandson, Joshua Streeter.

The Funeral will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Spring burial will be at Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls, NY. Calling hours will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. A reception will be held at the 3-G Firehall, in Glenfield, NY following the service. Food donations may be dropped off at the firehall after 10:00 am. Questions- (315)-292-2607. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association of Utica, NY, the Lewis County Health System Fund for Hope, Lowville, NY, The ALS Association, or a charity of one’s choice.

The Streeter family requests that everyone wear masks for visitation and the funeral service. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

