Arts All-Star: Connor Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Connor Hall says perseverance is a big factor in music, especially the time he had only a month and a half or two months to prepare a difficult piece for competition.

The Watertown High School cellist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“So being able to prepare this, it took a lot of commitment and I’d say commitment is the biggest part,” he said.”

Watch the video to hear him play and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.