Arts All-Star: Connor Hall

Watertown High cellist Connor Hall is this week's 7 News Arts All-Star
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Connor Hall says perseverance is a big factor in music, especially the time he had only a month and a half or two months to prepare a difficult piece for competition.

The Watertown High School cellist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“So being able to prepare this, it took a lot of commitment and I’d say commitment is the biggest part,” he said.”

Watch the video to hear him play and to learn more about him.

