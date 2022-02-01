Advertisement

Barbara J. Goodfriend, 85, of Sackets Harbor

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Goodfriend, 85, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away January 31, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for the past year.

She was born on February 12, 1936 in Saranac Lake, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Vina (Perras) Pellicella, and she graduated from Watertown High School.

She married Glenn C. Goodfriend Sr., on April 4, 1953.  The couple spent most of their married life in Brownville and Dexter and the last 25 years in Sackets Harbor.  Barbara worked at Mercy Hospital as a ward clerk for 28 years.

She enjoyed going grocery shopping, gardening, reading, search a word puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are three children, Pamala (Lyle) Decillis, of Watertown, Jean Goodfriend, of Sackets Harbor, Glenn C. (Milagros) Goodfriend Jr., Watertown; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her fur baby’s, Alikat and Roxy.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.  It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no services.

Donations may be made to the SPCA.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

