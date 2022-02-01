Charles G. “Chuck” Noreault, of Massena

With heavy hearts, the family of Charles G. “Chuck” Noreault announce his untimely passing on Thursday January 20, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Charles G. "Chuck" Noreault announce his untimely passing on Thursday January 20, 2022.

Charles was born to the late Robert and Mary Ann (Dopp) Noreault in Malone, NY on June 25, 1976. Chuck was a loving father of three beautiful children. He was a creative, charismatic, talented and vibrant soul who expressed his passion through music and inspired the beauty of the creative arts in all those who knew him.

Charles is survived by Kara Widrig (the mother of his children), his children Raine, Nico and Valyn Noreault of Camden, NY along with his siblings, John and wife Dainichia Noreault of Portland, OR, Raya Noreault of Saint Albans, VT, and Joel Noreault of Las Vegas, NV. Charles is also survived by his nephew Julian and niece Phoebe Noreault. Charles’s memory will also be cherished by his aunts, uncles and cousins; Mary Lou and Bud Laddison of Chateaugay, NY, Ronald “Ron” and BJ Noreault of Malone, NY, Donald “Don” and Carrol Noreault of Constable, NY, Susie Montanye of Fonda, NY, Jeff and Mason Dumas of Plattsburgh, NY and Jessi Noreault of San Diego, CA.

Charles was predeceased by his father Robert in 2004 and mother Mary Ann Noreault in 2014.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry; 128 Main St, Massena, NY 13662.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A private service with family will take place at the convenience of the family.

