Dueling endorsements emerge in the race for the 21st congressional district

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two leading candidates each got big boosts in support Tuesday in their bids to represent New York’s 21st district in the House of Representatives next year.

Democrat Matt Castelli was endorsed by Bill Owens, the last Democrat to represent the north country in Congress.

Incumbent Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, was endorsed by Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under then-President Donald Trump.

“With his expertise in everything from counterterrorism to business and healthcare, I’m excited to support Matt Castelli for Congress and his campaign to bring real results back to the people of NY-21,” Owens said in his endorsement.

“Elise Stefanik is a proven conservative who has produced results for NY-21 and the American people,” Pompeo said while endorsing Stefanik. “Ever since Elise took the reins as House Republican Conference Chair, she has successfully unified our party and taken the fight to Joe Biden’s radical agenda.”

Castelli is a former CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and served in both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

Castelli has received endorsements from 7 out of 12 county Democratic Committees, 11 out of 12 county Democratic Committee chairs, and the Democrats Serve PAC. He’s the only candidate to receive endorsements from the Democratic Party.

As House Republican conference chair, Stefanik is the third ranking Republican in the House.

At this point, Castelli, of Wilton, faces a battle in this year’s Democratic primary against Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of Warren County, Matthew Putorti of Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, also of Wilton.

Lonny Koons, a truck driver who lives in Carthage, is challenging the congresswoman in this year’s Republican primary.

Some of these contests could change depending on how the New York Legislature reconfigures the state’s congressional districts.

