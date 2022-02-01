Hilda Emily O’Neil Smith, 96, of Canton

Hilda Emily O’Neil Smith, passed away at the age of 96, on Monday, January 30, 2022 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Hilda Emily O’Neil Smith, passed away at the age of 96, on Monday, January 30, 2022 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday February 2, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid, NY with Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin presiding with burial to take place in the parish cemetery in the spring.

Hilda was born in Fort Covington, NY December 15, 1925 to the late Thomas and Gladys (Saumier) O’Neil. She was married to Bernard Smith, they resided in Madrid from 1947 until his death in 1987, and then to Edward Smith, from Ogdensburg, NY from 1994 until his death in 2003.

She is survived by her children; Gary (April) Smith and Rita (Arthur) Alowitz; step children, David Smith; Gail Smith Sharland; Bruce (Susan) Smith and Sandra (Samuel) Sanyet, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parenst, Hilda was predeceased by infant children Patrick Eugene and Maureen Susan and brothers, Orick O’Neil and Raymond O’Neil.

Hilda worked in various areas of health care after attending Pilgrim State Hospital School of Nursing in Long Island. She was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 1513, Madrid; past member of St. John the Baptist Altar and Rosary Society, and St. Lawrence County Democratic Election Inspector. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, gardening, golf, cross country skiing, and was a fan of the New York Yankees.

A special thanks to great-granddaughter Chloe for her loving, kind and compassionate care during Hilda’s last months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you engage in random acts of kindness.

Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.