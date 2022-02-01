JCC jumps into esports

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College plans to jump into the competitive game scene by creating an esports lab.

Work is underway to renovate a room in the Jules Center. The college will add 24 gaming computer setups along with other video game consoles.

Jeff Wiley, JCC’s director of athletics, says the school will be putting together esports teams for various games and will compete against other programs in the National Junior College Athletics Association.

The goal is to get the lab open by the fall semester.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more student athletes on our campus,” Wiley said. “You’re going to see some excitement. You’re going to see a fresh new lab with some nice wall graphics, dimmable lights, LEDs, and beautiful computers.”

Wiley says JCC plans to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s next esports season in the spring of 2023.

