Advertisement

JCC jumps into esports

Jefferson Community College esports
Jefferson Community College esports(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College plans to jump into the competitive game scene by creating an esports lab.

Work is underway to renovate a room in the Jules Center. The college will add 24 gaming computer setups along with other video game consoles.

Jeff Wiley, JCC’s director of athletics, says the school will be putting together esports teams for various games and will compete against other programs in the National Junior College Athletics Association.

The goal is to get the lab open by the fall semester.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more student athletes on our campus,” Wiley said. “You’re going to see some excitement. You’re going to see a fresh new lab with some nice wall graphics, dimmable lights, LEDs, and beautiful computers.”

Wiley says JCC plans to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s next esports season in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Proposed 24th Congressional District
Proposed congressional map puts Watertown, Fort Drum outside Stefanik’s district

Latest News

Chili
North country restaurants gear up for chili cook off
New roof at the Arc Oneida-Lewis building
New roof for Arc Oneida-Lewis is complete
Sales tax
Ogdensburg official calls county’s plan to split sales tax ‘fool’s gold’
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
No new COVID deaths in the tri-county region