Lowville volleyball team hopes for deep postseason

Rob Krone visits the Lady Red Raiders as they finish their regular season with a 15-1 record and a Frontier League championship.
By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After winning the Frontier League B Division tournament title on Saturday, the Lowville volleyball team is looking for success in the sectionals.

The Lowville girls’ volleyball team will be looking to bring home a sectional title in Class B after a strong regular season that saw them go 15-1 and win the Frontier League B Division championship.

Coach Jim Rhodes has a veteran group that will need to be at their best in the postseason.

Rhodes, who is in his 32nd year coaching, will be looking to add to his five sectional titles and his win total, which eclipsed 400 recently.

Reaching the milestone is something Rhodes says he’s proud of and adds it’s something he couldn’t have accomplished alone.

Look for the Lady Red Raiders to make a run at adding another sectional title to the trophy case this season.

