Lowville volleyball team hopes for deep postseason
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After winning the Frontier League B Division tournament title on Saturday, the Lowville volleyball team is looking for success in the sectionals.
The Lowville girls’ volleyball team will be looking to bring home a sectional title in Class B after a strong regular season that saw them go 15-1 and win the Frontier League B Division championship.
Coach Jim Rhodes has a veteran group that will need to be at their best in the postseason.
Rhodes, who is in his 32nd year coaching, will be looking to add to his five sectional titles and his win total, which eclipsed 400 recently.
Reaching the milestone is something Rhodes says he’s proud of and adds it’s something he couldn’t have accomplished alone.
Look for the Lady Red Raiders to make a run at adding another sectional title to the trophy case this season.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Colton-Pierrepont 51, St. Lawrence Central 48
Canton 59, Malone 41
OFA 88, Potsdam 84
Massena 75, Salmon River 32
Heuvelton 64, Hammond 30
Lisbon 59, Morristown 46
Hermon-DeKalb 71, Edwards-Knox 53
Belleville Henderson 68, Alexandria 29
Girls’ high school basketball
Colton-Pierrepont 39, Chateaugay 34
Parishville-Hopkinton 42, Tupper Lake 40
Gouverneur 56, Malone 24
Lisbon 42, Harrisville 35
Copenhagen 70, Lyme 10
Belleville Henderson 40, Alexandria 35
Boys’ high school hockey
Massena 1, OFA 1
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 2, Canton 1
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 79, Cayuga 62
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 70, Cayuga 60
