Lowville volleyball team hopes for deep postseason

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After winning the Frontier League B Division tournament title on Saturday, the Lowville volleyball team is looking for success in the sectionals.

The Lowville girls’ volleyball team will be looking to bring home a sectional title in Class B after a strong regular season that saw them go 15-1 and win the Frontier League B Division championship.

Coach Jim Rhodes has a veteran group that will need to be at their best in the postseason.

Rhodes, who is in his 32nd year coaching, will be looking to add to his five sectional titles and his win total, which eclipsed 400 recently.

Reaching the milestone is something Rhodes says he’s proud of and adds it’s something he couldn’t have accomplished alone.

Look for the Lady Red Raiders to make a run at adding another sectional title to the trophy case this season.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Colton-Pierrepont 51, St. Lawrence Central 48

Canton 59, Malone 41

OFA 88, Potsdam 84

Massena 75, Salmon River 32

Heuvelton 64, Hammond 30

Lisbon 59, Morristown 46

Hermon-DeKalb 71, Edwards-Knox 53

Belleville Henderson 68, Alexandria 29

Girls’ high school basketball

Colton-Pierrepont 39, Chateaugay 34

Parishville-Hopkinton 42, Tupper Lake 40

Gouverneur 56, Malone 24

Lisbon 42, Harrisville 35

Copenhagen 70, Lyme 10

Belleville Henderson 40, Alexandria 35

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 1, OFA 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 2, Canton 1

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 79, Cayuga 62

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 70, Cayuga 60

