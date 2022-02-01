Advertisement

Lunar New Year & roach feedings on Zoo New York’s calendar

Zoo New York in Watertown is hosting a couple events this month.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Executive director Larry Sorel was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about them. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The zoo will celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.

There will be crafts for kids, storytelling, and lessons on the lunar zodiac. There will also be a lantern-lighting ceremony on Sunday.

It only costs the regular zoo admission.

And, in honor of Valentine’s Day, people can buy a cockroach -- like the hissing cockroach Sorel brought with him -- in honor of an ex and watch it being fed to a zoo animal during a live stream.

For $5, you get to name the roach. For $10, you get a picture of the roach being fed to a zoo animal. For $50, you and a friend can help feed the roach to an animal yourselves.

You can learn more about both events at zoonewyork.org.

