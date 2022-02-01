Michael M. Whalen 64 of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay. (Source: Funeral Home)

Michael M. Whalen 64 of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay.

Mike fought a long courageous battle with colon cancer over the last year.

He was born October 17, 1957 in Canton to the late Robert and Elizabeth Whalen.

Mike is survived by his sisters Catherine (Joseph) Siematkowski, Joanne Shick, Roberta Yaeger, Julie (Brad) Catling and his brother Don (Joanne) Whalen.

He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews Nathaniel (Anne) Shick (Ryder, Maewyn, Arleigh), Amanda (Neil) Shick, Elizabeth Siematkowski, Ike Siematkowski, Molly (Cory) Williams, Rachael Yaeger, Jacob (Tricia) Yaeger, Brenna (Pete) Whalen, Meghan Catling and his Aunt Mary Jo Whalen.

Mike had a love of music, painting, poetry. Mike had a wonderful smile and an infectious laugh. He was always generous to those around him and those who needed a hand.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Knights of Columbus at 721 Hasbrouck St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669

