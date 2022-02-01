Advertisement

Mild through most of tomorrow, then a winter storm watch

Beth Hall has your weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been awhile since our temperatures were above freezing, but parts of the north country could be there today.

It will be sunny, too. Highs will range from the upper-20s to the mid-30s.

Temperatures don’t drop much overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s.

Highs will be around 40 on Wednesday and much of the day will be dry. That changes by late afternoon or evening.

There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Friday.

It starts with mixed precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday morning, changes to snow Thursday, and continues through early Friday.

We could see from 5 to 9 inches of snow during that whole time.

It will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and in the mid-teens on Friday.

Saturday will be in the low to mid-teens under mostly sunny skies.

It will be partly sunny and 28 on Sunday.

It will be mostly cloudy and 28 on Monday.

