New roof for Arc Oneida-Lewis is complete

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A new roof on an Arc Oneida-Lewis building puts the cap on a project more than a year in the making.

The agency’s vice president of development, Heather Evans, says the roof went up at the Progress Industries Building in Lowville a couple of weeks ago.

The Arc supports people with disabilities and employs the people it helps in the building.

Evans says damage to the old roof made a new one a necessity.

“It is a huge difference,” Evans says. “And the smiles on the people that work there. The sense of pride, both the people with disabilities and the people who work directly for the agency is so incredibly humbling.”

Evans says the project costs around $300,000. A chunk of that came from a robust fundraising campaign.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.