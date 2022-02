WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported no new COVID deaths on Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County is reporting 213 new COVID cases. There 34 people are in the hospital.

Lewis County is reporting 29 new cases. Five people are hospitalized.

There are 137 new cases in Jefferson County and 35 people are in the hospital.

