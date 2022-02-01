North country restaurants gear up for chili cook-off

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Restaurants across the north country are putting their chili to the test in this year’s pub crawl style North Country Chili Cook-off.

Trish Hunt has been serving up chili at River Bottom Bar and Grille in Clayton for about three years.

“I get compliments on my chili all the time,” Hunt said.

It’s a recipe that has run in her family for more than 30 years, and one she is showing off during this year’s North Country Chili Cook-off.

“For us, we wouldn’t be able to compete if it was downtown because we are a small company. We only have so many cooks,” Hunt said.

River Bottom Bar and Grill is one of more than 30 restaurants participating this year. All of the restaurants are trying to raise money for the Volunteer Transportation Center.

It’s a cause that is near and dear to workers at Meme’s Diner.

The eatery won the top fundraiser award in the first year it participated, and it’s hoping to win again in 2022.

“We do serve a lot of the military community and being that it’s a Volunteer Transportation Center, especially for veterans, we jumped at the opportunity to do so,” said Meme’s Diner owner Brandy Snyder.

Chili cook-off organizers adopted this on-the-road format due to the pandemic.

Some restaurant owners says it has been a real game changer.

“It brings people out in our community that might not normally come to Carthage, and it gives you a reason to go try a different restaurant. Not only just having the chili, but some of their featured other items that are fantastic on their menu,” said Church Street Diner owner Dawn Lelakowski.

