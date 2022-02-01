North country won’t see much change in state senate, assembly, under redistricting plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sometime this week, the Democrats who control the state legislature will vote on a new set of political boundaries for New York’s congressional districts, state senate districts and assembly districts.

That vote will largely determine whether you keep your representative in congress, your local state senator or assembly member - or whether you’re voting for someone completely new.

We already know the big news: the proposed new boundaries chop most of Fort Drum, and Watertown, out of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s congressional district.

That’s a big deal because Stefanik has been steadily amassing power, and is now the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. She also sits on the Armed Services Committee. So she has a lot of clout with which to help Drum.’

But as for the state senate and assembly, the news is much less dramatic. We read the bill which contains the descriptions of the new assembly and senate districts, and unless we’re missing something, not a lot changes.

Probably the biggest change is - state Senator Joe Griffo will be out of the north country. Right now, Griffo represents a chunk of St. Lawrence County and all of Lewis County. Under the bill the legislature will vote on, state Senator Patty Ritchie gets Griffo’s part of St. Lawrence County to go with the part she already had, plus Lewis County.

Ritchie’s district is more “north-oriented” under the plan legislators will vote on. She loses Oswego County, but - as noted - picks up Lewis County and the remainder of St. Lawrence County, plus Franklin County and a few towns in Herkimer County. She keeps Jefferson County.

Ritchie’s district, which has been numbered as state Senate 48, becomes state Senate 50.

On the assembly side, Mark Walczyk’s “river district” barely changes. The river district is so named because it follows Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River from southern Jefferson County up to Massena, and is basically made up of towns in the western part of each county. Walczyk keeps all that he now has, and gets the Town of Watertown to go with the city of Watertown.

He also gets the Town of Henderson.

Ken Blankenbush’s 117th state Assembly District sees more changes. He gives up the Town of Watertown to Walczyk, and the southern Jefferson County towns of Adams, Lorraine and Worth to Will Barclay, who has the 120th state Assembly district.

But Blankenbush continues to represent much of the eastern part of Jefferson County, all of Lewis County, and he now picks up a lot more of St. Lawrence County - Brasher, Clare, Clifton, Colton, Fine, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Madrid, Norfolk, Parishville, Piercefield, Pierrepont, Pitcairn, Stockholm - from Robert Smullen, current 118th state Assembly district.

So you can think of Blankenbush’s “new” district as a sort of mirror image of Walczyk’s, stretching from Lewis County at the southern end up to the northern end of St. Lawrence County.

Finally, Will Barclay - who leads the Republican minority in the state Assembly - sees his district change somewhat. Barclay, who lives in Pulaski, gets all of Oswego County under the proposed redistricting. (He already had most, but not quite all of it.) He picks up the extreme southern end of Jefferson County, Adams, Lorraine, Worth, to go with Ellisburg, which he already had.

And Barclay gets three towns in Cayuga County, while giving up the Town of Lysander in northern Onondaga County, which is a big town, where a lot of people who work in Syracuse live.

And here’s the thing: it doesn’t appear like any of these senate or assembly seats have been re-jiggered to add more Democrats, so they remain safely Republican, which means Walczyk, Ritchie, Blankenbush et al, don’t have a lot to worry about headed into an election year.

