Ogdensburg official calls county’s plan to split sales tax ‘fool’s gold’

Sales tax
Sales tax(MGN)
By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has another proposal for sharing sales tax with Ogdensburg. County legislators approve. But Ogdensburg city leaders say it’s too little, too late.

County legislators approve splitting a last chunk of sales tax 50/50 with Ogdensburg. They hope it puts two years of controversy to rest. It could amount to more than half a million dollars. But city officials say no way.

“I just think it’s fool’s gold. Completely disingenuous. Just a publicity stunt,” said Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg city manager.

The Skelly Administration wants “home rule” legislation giving Ogdensburg all revenue from the 1 percent sales tax collected within its borders.

It’s also concerned about the proposal tying the money to restoring cuts made to police and fire. It says that goes counter to what the county said two years ago.

“Their big argument was we spend too much on public safety. That it’s too big a percentage. That the city has been wasteful with their money,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.

The county legislature’s finance committee passed a resolution Monday to share the 1 percent. The bill’s author says the proposal was tied to public safety for a reason.

“The city publicly identified the county as the culprit in their inability to fund public safety as far as the number of firefighters per shift,” said Kevin Acres, St. Lawrence County legislator and finance committee chair.

Under this year’s budget cuts, just three firefighters are working per shift. Acres says the county will not dictate how the city has to spend the money. It’s just making clear how it can be used.

The county first proposed changing the sales tax split during the administration of Mayor Wayne Ashley. Ashley called the proposed changes, “catastrophic” for the city of Ogdensburg.

Now it’s two years later, a new administration, but basically the same feelings at city hall about the county’s proposals.

There has been a protracted tug of war between the two. The city has already successfully pre-empted half of the first 3 percent in sales tax the county collects.

The finance committee vote now goes to the full board for a ratification vote next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

