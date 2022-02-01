Advertisement

SLC considers sales tax deal with Ogdesburg

St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County's seal(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Legislature will consider a proposal legislators say would help the city of Ogdensburg.

The county finance committee Monday night advanced a proposal to support Ogdensburg getting additional money from sales tax collection.

The county estimates it would give Ogdensburg an additional $600,000 or $700,000 a year.

It amounts to a 50-50 split on 1 percent of sales tax collected.

County lawmakers say it would help put to bed a long-running feud over sales tax as Ogdensburg prepares to begin collecting city sales tax for itself in March.

Some city leaders, however have been hesitant about the proposal. They’re looking to collect the full 1 percent and not split it 50-50 with the county.

The full Legislature will discuss the proposal on Febraury 7.

