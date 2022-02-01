Advertisement

Some Sackets water users could see service shut off for a time

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the District 3 water supply area of Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield will have their water shut off briefly Monday morning.

According to the Sackets Harbor mayor, the shutoff will start at 9 a.m. and will last for 60 to 90 minutes to allow the DPW to change a gasket that ruptured over the weekend.

District 3 includes Adams Road out to State Route 3., as well as areas of Hounsfield.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings

Latest News

Mask Ruling
State mask mandate to remain in place during appeals process
After winning the Frontier League B Division tournament title on Saturday, the Lowville...
Lowville volleyball team hopes for deep postseason
Wake Up Weather
Mild through most of tomorrow, then a winter storm watch
St. Lawrence County's seal
SLC considers sales tax deal with Ogdesburg