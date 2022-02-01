Some Sackets water users could see service shut off for a time

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the District 3 water supply area of Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield will have their water shut off briefly Monday morning.

According to the Sackets Harbor mayor, the shutoff will start at 9 a.m. and will last for 60 to 90 minutes to allow the DPW to change a gasket that ruptured over the weekend.

District 3 includes Adams Road out to State Route 3., as well as areas of Hounsfield.

