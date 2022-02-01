Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: keeping schools open, COVID for the disabled & hospital worker shortages

A look at some of today's health stories.
By 7 News Staff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its pandemic guidance, saying keeping schools open for in-person learning should be the priority.

The AAP urges vaccination, masking, and physical distancing, and says remote learning has worsened educational inequities and a mental health crisis among children.

COVID for the disabled

Adults with disabilities face worse outcomes when hospitalized with COVID-19.

A study in Canada found disabled patients had longer hospital stays than patients without disabilities and they were 77 percent more likely to be re-admitted to the hospital within 30 days.

Hospital worker shortages

Worker shortages have brought many hospitals to near-crisis levels.

A study at a Pittsburgh medical center outlined a solution when surgical staff dropped by nearly a third.

Doctors reduced operating room procedures 15 percent by delaying elective surgeries.

That strategy helped address staffing challenges during the most recent COVID surge.

