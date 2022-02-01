Tomorrow’s Health: keeping schools open, COVID for the disabled & hospital worker shortages
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its pandemic guidance, saying keeping schools open for in-person learning should be the priority.
The AAP urges vaccination, masking, and physical distancing, and says remote learning has worsened educational inequities and a mental health crisis among children.
COVID for the disabled
Adults with disabilities face worse outcomes when hospitalized with COVID-19.
A study in Canada found disabled patients had longer hospital stays than patients without disabilities and they were 77 percent more likely to be re-admitted to the hospital within 30 days.
Hospital worker shortages
Worker shortages have brought many hospitals to near-crisis levels.
A study at a Pittsburgh medical center outlined a solution when surgical staff dropped by nearly a third.
Doctors reduced operating room procedures 15 percent by delaying elective surgeries.
That strategy helped address staffing challenges during the most recent COVID surge.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.