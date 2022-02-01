Advertisement

Western NY congressman ‘humbled’ by chance to represent Fort Drum

Congressman Chris Jacobs, who may end up representing part of northern New York.
By Lexi Bruening and Scott Atkinson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A congressman from the Buffalo area who may end up representing Fort Drum says he’s ‘humbled’ by the prospect.

A proposed change in the boundaries of New York’s congressional districts would take most of Fort Drum and Watertown from Rep. Elise Stefanik, who now represents the base, and put it in a district now represented by congressman Chris Jacobs.

In a statement, Jacobs’ press secretary said “Congressman Jacobs is humbled at the prospect of representing Fort Drum.

“It is a critical national security asset and has a long and significant history with the 10th Mountain Division. He looks forward to continuing the record of strong representation in the area by Rep. Stefanik.

“Congressman Jacobs plans to spend a lot of time in the community learning more and ensuring our service members and veterans have a loud voice in Congress.”

The boundaries are being redrawn by Democrats in the state legislature, who control the process. They’re expected to vote this week on new boundaries for congress, the state assembly and the state senate.

If Stefanik loses Fort Drum, as seems likely, the base will lose an important advocate. Stefanik is the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives and sits on the Armed Services committee.

Stefanik’s office has so far not commented on the potential change.

