1 new COVID death reported in tri-county region

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One new COVID death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Jefferson County officials said one person died from the virus, bringing the county’s pandemic’s death toll to 153. Another 273 people tested positive for COVID.

In terms of new infections, St. Lawrence County had 183.

Lewis County had 43 new cases.

