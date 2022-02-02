10th Mountain Division commander observes Black History Month

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Major General Milford Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division, is emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black History Month.

He released a video recognizing the contributions of African Americans, including those in the military.

“Let us remember and celebrate all of the great accomplishments and the role African American service members have contributed to the success of the United States of America, our military service and society,” he said.

The theme for the month this year is health and wellness.

Watch General Beagle’s message below.

