200 Fort Drum soldiers deploying to Europe

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that approximately 200 soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division are deploying to Europe “in the near term.”

Officials said the troops are part of the Department of Defense’s support to “Allies and Partners in Europe.”

News of the deployment comes at a time when tensions between Russia and Ukraine are escalating, putting much of Europe on alert.

Fort Drum said, “We will release more information regarding the unit when we are sure that deploying Soldiers have had a chance to properly inform their loved ones.”

