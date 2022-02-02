Advertisement

Amanda L. Loera, 36, of Watertown

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Loera passed away Saturday, January 29th. She was 36 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, February 4th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the funeral home.

Amanda was born on October 27, 1985, in Oklahoma City, the daughter to Leopoldo and Mary DeBoer Loera. She worked for several restaurants as a chef.

Surviving are her parents, Leopoldo and Mary Loera Watertown; her son, Brandon Cortes, Arizona; 2 brothers, Christian (Belinda) DeBoer, Watertown; Adam (Eve) Loera, Watertown; her sister, Anna (Zachary) Ambrose, Watertown; nieces and nephews, Christian DeBoer, Jr., Gianna DeBoer, Angel and Adele Loera, Rosalee and Cadence Ambrose. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Socorro Pinedo.

Amanda was very adventurous she loved to take long walks, cook, paint and enjoyed listening to music.

Online condolence may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

