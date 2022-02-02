WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures start out mild and will stay that way all day.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be close to 40 degrees.

You could call it the calm before the storm.

It will be mild through the afternoon, with rain and snow starting toward evening.

That changes to all snow overnight. Temperatures drop into the mid-20s, so that could cause some slick road conditions.

A winter storm warning starts at 1 a.m. Thursday for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. It ends at 7 a.m. Friday for St. Lawrence County and at 1 p.m. Friday in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Snow could be heavy at times. Places could see from 8 to 12 inches through the entire period, so the snow won’t be piling up all at once.

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.

Once the storm ends, Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the teens,

It will be mostly sunny and 15 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny and 28.

Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly cloud with highs in the mid- to upper 20s.

