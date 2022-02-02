Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Dakota Allen

Career-Tech All-Star: Dakota Allen
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dakota Allen grew up working on a 1949 Chevy pickup with his dad.

The Massena student now studies auto tech at Seaway Tech in Norwood.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

“Once I started coming here, I realized that I could actually make a living out of doing something I love,” he said.

He’s discovered he likes working on trucks and heavy equipment, so he plans on becoming a diesel mechanic.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

