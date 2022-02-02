Convalt hopes to break ground on solar panel facility in April

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy -- the company that’s planning to build a solar panel manufacturing facility near the Watertown airport -- may not be able to break ground as soon as it’d like.

At a town of Hounsfield planning board meeting Tuesday night, Convalt officials expressed interest in presenting the final project for approval next month.

But planning board chairperson Yvonne Podvin says the town can’t move forward with the project until the company officially owns the land. That’s being sorted out with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.

The project proposal also has to go to the county for approval and to a public hearing.

A process that could take a few months.

Convalt CEO Hari Achuthan says he wants to move quickly.

“What we’re going to do right now is, we’re going to plan to put phases one and two in another building in the town to get started because we have an opportunity in the market to manufacture, because there’s a huge shortage of panels right now,” Achuthan said.

Achuthan says he’d like to break ground in April. Podvin says the town will work with Convalt to try and make that happen.

