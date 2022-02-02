Advertisement

Empire State Games torch passes through Clayton

The torch for this year’s Empire State Games is passing through the north country.
The torch for this year’s Empire State Games is passing through the north country.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The torch for this year’s Empire State Games is passing through the north country.

Graves Street in Clayton was lined with dozens of parents and a handful of lucky members of the Clayton Figure Skating Club.

The club members are carrying the torch on the final leg of its journey to Lake Placid.

“It was really amazing. It was a once in a lifetime experience. It’ll probably never happen again, so it was just an amazing experience to be able to do that,” said Violett Maul, Clayton Figure Skating Club.

It’s one of two torches making their way to Lake Placid. It started in Buffalo and crossed western New York.

Clayton was its final stop before the games start Thursday.

