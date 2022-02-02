Gail Gorgen, 70, of Sackets Harbor

Gail Gorgen, 70 Sackets Harbor passed away on January 31st at home while under the care of her daughter after a brief battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Gail Gorgen, 70 Sackets Harbor passed away on January 31st at home while under the care of her daughter after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born August 29, 1951, in Watertown, NY a daughter of Richard and Jane (Besaw) Cripp. Gail grew up in the Brownville area and attended General Brown Central School, graduating in 1969.

After graduation she worked for Key Bank in Dexter, NY and marrying Timothy M. Gorgen on September 4, 1971. Gail returned to work in 1977, working for New York Air Brake, Black Clawson, Stature Electric and Current Applications until 2008.

Gail moved to Sackets Harbor in 2007 and was the manager of the Sackets Harbor Visitor Center, retiring on October 15, 2021.

Gail was predeceased by her husband Tim after he lost his battle to cancer on September 20,2004.

Surviving are her 2 children, Teri Lynn (Frank) Storino, Watertown; Steven John (Sue) Gorgen, Chesterfield Michigan; 3 brothers, Ron Cripp, Wisconsin; Mitch (Lynn) Cripp, Lafargeville; Danny (Nancy) Cripp, Dexter; 4 grandchildren, Kaela, Taylor, Troy, Kelsey, great-grandchild Graysin and several nieces.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by her parents Richard and Jane Cripp, a brother Mark Cripp and her sister-in-law Sun Cripp.

Gail will be remembered for her spunky sense of humor and notably her ability to say it like it was. She enjoyed the outdoors, gambling, spending time with her family and her yearly girls trip with her five childhood best friends.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held, a celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on May 7, 2022 at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

A special thanks to Dr. Caitlin Donegan-Tartell for her extraordinary support and compassion when the family needed it most. Gratefullness is an understatement. Online condoloences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.