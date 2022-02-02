Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Luca among movies offered at Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is showing a series of movies this month.

Executive Director Julie Garnsey appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The following movies will be shown:

  • Groundhog Day: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Ghost: February 11, 7 p.m.
  • Luca: February 19, 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door or at claytonoperahouse.com.

Children ages 3 and younger get in for free.

