H. Jane Pelton, 72, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - H. Jane Pelton, 72, of County Route 87 in Mannsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome, New York.

“Jane,” as she was known to so many, was born on December 15, 1949, in Lorraine, New York, the daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy (Pitkin) Chereshnoski. After her parents passed away, Jane was raised by her maternal grandparents, Bert and Lois Pitkin. She graduated from Mannsville School in 1967, where she met the love of her life. Later graduated from Watertown School of Commerce for business in 1968.

On September 14, 1968, Jane married Peter James Pelton at the Zion Episcopal Church in Pierrepont Manor, New York. During their 53 years of marriage, Jane helped Peter run their dairy farm while also raising their two daughters. Once both children were grown, Jane worked as a teacher’s assistant at South Jefferson Central School from 1993 until her retirement in 2013.

Jane enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. Their time spent together most recently included memories such as fishing on Lake Ontario, traveling on a family vacation to Arizona, and shopping with her daughters during hunting season. Jane’s sense of humor and loving personality were unmatched, and to her family and friends, there was no one who was more dependable and caring than Jane. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Helen Jane Pelton is survived by her husband, Peter Pelton, Mannsville, NY; her children, Amie Pelton, Mannsville, NY, and Lori (Tony) Felder, Redwood, New York; four grandchildren, Emilie and Lexie Hess, Mannsville, NY, and Kayla and Connor Felder, Redwood, NY; two sisters, Arlene (Carl) Scoville, Mannsville, NY, and Dorothy (Edward) Scofield, Adams Center, NY; one brother, Billy (Catherine) Chereshnoski, Lacona, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Dorothy Chereshnoski; her father-and mother-in-law, Richard and Jane Pelton; a brother, Ray Chereshnoski; a sister-in-law, Inga (Pelton) Kerns; and a grandson, Collin Hess.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, February 6th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Carpenter Stoodley, Inc. in Belleville, New York. Details about a Memorial Day weekend burial and Celebration of Life will be finalized and shared at a later date.

Jane’s family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. Their patience and kindness brought comfort to both Jane and her family since November 2020. Contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

