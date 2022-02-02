Highlights & scores: girls’ hoops from St. Lawrence County
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - It was a full slate of local sports action Tuesday night.
St. Lawrence Central hosted Gouverneur, two of the top-three girls’ basketball teams in the NAC Central.
Wildcats are off to a hot start. Elizabeth Riutta with the long two. Gouverneur is up 7.
Kalissa Young grabs the long pass and connects for 2.
Alexis Devlin to Chloe Smith for another distance 2.
Rebecca Nezezon connects on the 10-footer in the paint.
Cierra Besaw to Raelin Burns for the baseline lay-in.
Devlin to Burns, who buries the 3-pointer.
Gouverneur goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 51-39.
Madrid-Waddington visited Norwood-Norfolk in another girls’ basketball contest.
Brianna Stratton gets the twisting layup. Flyers are up 2-1.
From the right corner, Grace Plumley knocks down the 3.
Kylee Kellison answers with a 3-ball.
Then the transition game begins to click for the Flyers. Kellison finishes the two-on-one.
Kellison gets her own rebound for 2 more.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore, long distance to Kellison for 2 more. Now it’s 11-4 Flyers.
But the Jackets go on a run of their own. Emma Breault with a buzzer beater.
Plumley from top of the arc.
Laney Tiernan with a baseline drive -- and one. Jackets go up 14-13.
Madrid-Waddington goes on to beat Norwood-Norfolk 45-35.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Thousand Islands 55, Immaculate Heart 50
Copenhagen 73, Belleville Henderson 19
Lyme 31, LaFargeville 17
Alexandria 58, Sackets Harbor 53
Indian River 50, General Brown 47
South Jefferson 59, Carthage 24
Lisbon 62, Morristown 34
Hammond 57, Heuvelton 55
Hermon-DeKalb 46, Edward-Knox 39
Canton 43, Malone 32
Massena 70, Salmon River 29
Madrid-Waddington 45, Norwood-Norfolk 35
OFA 66, Potsdam 50
Chateaugay 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 23
Gouverneur 51, St. Lawrence Central 39
Boys’ high school basketball
Carthage 60, South Jefferson 55
Beaver River 73, Sandy Creek 47
Edwards-Knox 79, Hammond 51
General Brown 65, South Lewis 50
Watertown 54, Lowville 49
Harrisville 76, Morristown 25
Madrid-Waddington 72, Brushton-Moira 33
Chateaugay 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 34
Men’s college basketball
Bard 81, Clarkson 72
SUNY Canton 82, NVU-Johnson 79
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Canton 64, NVU-Johnson 41
Women’s college hockey
Clarkson 3, Colgate 1
Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 0
SUNY Plattsburgh 9, SUNY Canton 1
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 9, Potsdam 3
Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 3
Immaculate Heart 4, Rome Free Academy 2
Islanders 4, Tupper Lake 4
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 54, Malone 18
Gouverneur 75, Canton 0
