Highlights & scores: girls’ hoops from St. Lawrence County

It was a full slate of local sports action Tuesday night.

St. Lawrence Central hosted Gouverneur, two of the top-three girls’ basketball teams in the NAC Central.

Wildcats are off to a hot start. Elizabeth Riutta with the long two. Gouverneur is up 7.

Kalissa Young grabs the long pass and connects for 2.

Alexis Devlin to Chloe Smith for another distance 2.

Rebecca Nezezon connects on the 10-footer in the paint.

Cierra Besaw to Raelin Burns for the baseline lay-in.

Devlin to Burns, who buries the 3-pointer.

Gouverneur goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 51-39.

Madrid-Waddington visited Norwood-Norfolk in another girls’ basketball contest.

Brianna Stratton gets the twisting layup. Flyers are up 2-1.

From the right corner, Grace Plumley knocks down the 3.

Kylee Kellison answers with a 3-ball.

Then the transition game begins to click for the Flyers. Kellison finishes the two-on-one.

Kellison gets her own rebound for 2 more.

Kayly-Jaye Belmore, long distance to Kellison for 2 more. Now it’s 11-4 Flyers.

But the Jackets go on a run of their own. Emma Breault with a buzzer beater.

Plumley from top of the arc.

Laney Tiernan with a baseline drive -- and one. Jackets go up 14-13.

Madrid-Waddington goes on to beat Norwood-Norfolk 45-35.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 55, Immaculate Heart 50

Copenhagen 73, Belleville Henderson 19

Lyme 31, LaFargeville 17

Alexandria 58, Sackets Harbor 53

Indian River 50, General Brown 47

South Jefferson 59, Carthage 24

Lisbon 62, Morristown 34

Hammond 57, Heuvelton 55

Hermon-DeKalb 46, Edward-Knox 39

Canton 43, Malone 32

Massena 70, Salmon River 29

Madrid-Waddington 45, Norwood-Norfolk 35

OFA 66, Potsdam 50

Chateaugay 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 23

Gouverneur 51, St. Lawrence Central 39

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 60, South Jefferson 55

Beaver River 73, Sandy Creek 47

Edwards-Knox 79, Hammond 51

General Brown 65, South Lewis 50

Watertown 54, Lowville 49

Harrisville 76, Morristown 25

Madrid-Waddington 72, Brushton-Moira 33

Chateaugay 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 34

Men’s college basketball

Bard 81, Clarkson 72

SUNY Canton 82, NVU-Johnson 79

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 64, NVU-Johnson 41

Women’s college hockey

Clarkson 3, Colgate 1

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 9, SUNY Canton 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 9, Potsdam 3

Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 3

Immaculate Heart 4, Rome Free Academy 2

Islanders 4, Tupper Lake 4

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 54, Malone 18

Gouverneur 75, Canton 0

