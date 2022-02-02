Legislature approves changes in NY congressional districts

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Democrats in the state legislature rewrote the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts Wednesday, making it easier for them to win going forward.

The state Senate passed the new boundaries 43-20, and the state Assembly approved the boundaries 103-45.

The immediate consequence for the north country is a change in who represents most of Fort Drum. The military base has been key to the economy in the Watertown area since the mid-1980s, and has a powerful ally in Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman who has represented the district since 2014.

Democrats redrew the boundaries for Stefanik’s district to remove most of Fort Drum from it. Instead, Drum, Watertown and much of Jefferson County will become part of a new congressional district which stretches from the Buffalo area along Lake Ontario and up into the north country.

The point of redrawing the district boundaries, for the Democrats, is to get more Democrats in congress. Republicans are widely expected to retake control of the House of Representatives in this November’s election, and the only chance Democrats have of stopping that is to get control of as many congressional seats as they can, in states where they control the process.

The approved redistricting gives the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress. Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade, while Republicans have called it out as a naked power grab.

“This redistricting scheme is one party tyranny,” said north country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk on the floor of the Assembly Wednesday.

“The voters don’t want to se us fix the game for one party rule.”

The new districts go to Governor Hochul for final approval; a lawsuit from Republicans challenging the new boundaries is entirely likely.

The Democrat-controlled legislature is expected to pass new boundaries for state Senate and Assembly districts Thursday. While there are changes in the north country, they aren’t anywhere near as dramatic as the shift in congressional boundaries.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.