Lewis County Health names new COO

Kerry Herbine
Kerry Herbine(Lewis County Health System)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s going to be a new face overseeing day-to-day operations at Lewis County Health System.

Kerry Herbine has been named chief operating officer at LCHS.

“We are thrilled to have Kerry join the Lewis County Health System team,” LCHS CEO Gerald Cayer said. “His extensive background and variety of experiences with multiple hospital service lines will be very valuable in support of our strategic goals.”

“I am so pleased to join Lewis County Health System and look forward to being a part of this terrific community,” Herbine said.

Herbine has served as the director of diagnostic services at Kingman Regional Medical Center, a 235-bed multi-campus health care system in Kingman, Arizona, since 2011.

His areas of responsibility included imaging, laboratory, respiratory therapy, wound care, and sleep lab.

He’s originally from eastern Pennsylvania and earned his bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. He earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

