Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Child pornography
Child pornography(MGN / Beyond Borders)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Lewis County man is going to prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Randell Adsit of Martinsburg was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse Wednesday to 15 years behind bars.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Adsit admitted that he distributed child pornography using a social media application from approximately February 2020 through September 2020.

Adsit also admitted that on November 11, 2020, he possessed, on his cell phone, approximately 40 files depicting child pornography, officials said.

Adsit has a prior New York state conviction for possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

