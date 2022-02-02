Lewis County scolds sheriff for ‘unethical’ use of official letterhead

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli is getting a slap on the wrist for penning a personal letter on official county letterhead.

“The members of the Board of Ethics recommend the admonishment of the sheriff for misconduct, with the expectation that no further misuse of his official letterhead will be undertaken by him,” said County Attorney Joan McNichol.

Admonishment, or in other words, a warning for Carpinelli.

McNichol read the recommendation Tuesday night in front of the Lewis County Board of Legislators.

It centers around a letter the sheriff wrote to a federal judge hearing the case of 71-year-old William Tryon.

Tryon, who’s from the Albany area, is a personal friend of Carpinelli’s. He was charged for his involvement in last year’s January 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

In an effort to get Tryon’s sentence reduced, Sheriff Carpinelli did Tryon a favor. He wrote a letter as the sheriff on his official government letterhead.

The letter from the ethics board said, “It is improper and unethical for any county employee - elected or appointed - to use county property for such personal use.”

“His actions showed some bad judgement by using official county letterhead for something as personal as requesting a judge to consider leniency for a personal friend of his. That had nothing to do with county business,” said McNichol.

However, there isn’t a local law prohibiting elected officials from using official letterhead for personal reasons. The board of ethics says it is “so common sense as not to require a specific provision in the local law.”

We asked McNichol if she thought this should be changed.

“We’ll probably do that over the next year,” she said.

The board of legislators voted Tuesday to send the letter of admonishment to the sheriff with the expectation it won’t be done again.

We reached out to Sheriff Carpinelli; he had no comment at this time.

