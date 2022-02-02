Advertisement

Lewis County workers get month off from paying premiums

Health insurance
Health insurance(MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - People who pay into Lewis County’s health insurance plan will get a month off from paying their premiums.

It’s due to the county health plan’s fund balance being well above where it should be.

Hundreds of the county employees affected are at the hospital in Lowville.

CEO Jerry Cayer says, on average, people enrolled in an individual plan will save more than $200 and anyone in the family plan will save more than $500.

“This fund can only be used for one purpose and one purpose only, so I think the holiday is a nice benefit for the employee and allows us to not generate more in the fund balance that is needed,” he said.

The waiver will cover premium contributions for the month of March.

